IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Tuscarora boys basketball team has been waiting to take the court due to Frederick County high school athletics COVID protocols. Tuesday evening, they excitedly played their first game, beating Urbana, 57-43.

The Hawks led 25-20 at halftime, but the Titans outscored them 18-4 in the third quarter and closed things out in the fourth quarter.

Tuscarora’s James Quinn led all scorers with 16 points, while Urbana’s Reese Prahl and AJ Vollmer each added 12 points.