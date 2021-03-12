Turgeon and Howard clash, Michigan tops Maryland in Big Ten quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS (WDVM) – While top Big Ten seed Michigan beat No. 8 seed Maryland 79-66 on Friday, all eyes were on the coaches.

During a timeout in the second half, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon appeared to exchange words and it led to both teams running towards half court for a huge scuffle. The officiating crew broke up the exchange but Turgeon was issued a technical and Howard was issued a double technical and ejected from the game.

“There is a rumor out there that I said something about the banner. All I said is ‘don’t talk to me. Don’t talk to me,'” Turgeon said after the game. “But I thought I was as professional as I could try to be in the moment, standing up for myself, 34 years of doing it the right way, and for Maryland basketball.”

Howard responded after the game as well.

“That’s not the right way how to handle the situation when you come at and charge someone,” Howard said. “I didn’t charge him, so when he charged me, I reacted. And I reacted out of defense. So, that’s it, words was exchanged and then I got tossed.”

Maryland junior guard Eric Ayala led all players with 19 points. Senior guard Darryl Morsell scored 16 points, while junior guard Aaron Wiggins added 11 points and a highlight reel dunk. The Terps led by as many as 12 points in the first half before succumbing to the Wolverines.

Michigan senior guard Mike Smith dazzled on the other side of the court, posting 18 points and a Big Ten Tournament record 15 assists.

Maryland will remain in Indianapolis through the NCAA Tournament, they will find out their seeding on Sunday as part of Selection Sunday.