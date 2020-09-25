“Trust the process”: Hedgesville looks to bring home first win since 2018 against Washington

HEDGESVILLE, Wv (WDVM) — Hedgesville is looking for their first win of the season, and also their first win since 2018.

The Eagles have had a rough couple of years, but they are trying to turn things around.

“We always say trust the process,” said Hedgesville head coach Matt Faircloth. “Nobody goes from 0-10 to 10-0. We got to take stepping stones, find our first win, and progress from there.”

It won’t be an easy game for the Eagles this week, as Washington comes in with a strong running attack. Both teams focus heavy on the run, and Coach Faircloth knows that’s where the game will be won.

The last time these two teams met was last year, where Washington edged out Hedgesville 34-30.