TRUE OR FALSE: Terrapins test their knowledge about the state they rep

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland Football opened up their Fall Camp, beginning the day with Media Day; a chance for players, and coaches to connect with members of the media, ahead of the grind of the season.

But instead of just running through the simple, predictable Q&A sessions, we decided to run a little test for the players that represent the state.

Just how well do they know the state they play for?

And is there really a town in Maryland called Hope?

Head Coach Mike Locksley, seniors Tayon Fleet-Davis, Brian Cobbs, junior Jeshaun Jones, and sophomores Deonte Banks, and Rakim Jarrett try a few True and False questions to see how they stack up.

Click the video player to watch!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter