Trish Heffelfinger focused on preserving stories through MoCo Sports Hall of Fame

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Through the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame, Trish Heffelfinger, who serves as a Board Chair, focuses her goals on preservation. Preserving the rich history, and stories, through sports in Montgomery County.

“To honor and recognize these athletes, let people know their story – and the thing that was really gratifying, was how much Montgomery county meant to all of these people.” said Trish Heffelfinger, “It was a real big part of their growing up, to their early years as an athlete or a coach, and it really meant a lot to them, to be honored by their hometown.”

Trish is the founding Executive Director of the Maryland Soccer Foundation; which owns and operates the Maryland SoccerPlex in Germantown, Maryland. You may remember the Soccerplex as the venue for ACC soccer championships, and home venues for both the men’s and women’s U.S National Teams, and international matches they would have.

That isn’t counting the thousands of people both in county, and across the nation, that have learned to grow within the sports of soccer; through the efforts of the staff for the SoccerPlex.

