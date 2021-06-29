Trey Mancini to compete in MLB home run derby; fulfills promise to college coach

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Trey Mancini has accepted Major League Baseball’s invitation to compete in the Home Run Derby next month in Colorado during All-Star week.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing.” said Mancini. “The biggest reason I wanted to do it was to show people that there’s life after a cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy.”

Mancini will also be fulfilling a promise to one of his old college coaches at Notre Dame, Chuck Ristano.

“He’s the pitching coach at Notre Dame,” said Mancini in announcing that Ristano will be throwing to him at the Home Run Derby. “He’s been there since 2011 which was my freshman season and he threw to me in the Big East Home Run Derby.”

Mancini won that derby and made a promise to Ristano if he were to ever make it to the MLB Home Run Derby.

“I made a promise to him that he could throw to me in it so I’m keeping that promise and he’s going to be the one throwing to me.”