Trey Mancini falls short in the MLB Home Run Derby final

American League’s Trey Mancini, of the Baltimore Orioles, waves to fans during the first round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Despite 22 home runs in the final, Baltimore’s Trey Mancini fall short to New York Met’s Pete Alonso in the Home Run Derby; in front of an electric crowd in Coors Field.

Mancini, who spent the 2020 season undergoing chemotherapy treatments, after being diagnosed with colon cancer, entered the event with the second-longest odds of winning. He would go on to beat Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson, and Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story to make it to the final.

With this win, Pete Alonso wins back-to-back Home Run Derby titles; becoming the third player in Major League Baseball history to do so.