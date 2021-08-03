Training Camp Week 2: Washington Football back in Ashburn, Rivera talks vaccination situation

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team was back at their practice facility on Monday to kick off week two of training camp.

One of the players looking to make a big jump from year one to year two is Runningback Antonio Gibson. Electric in his first year as a runner, now trying to become more dependable as a receiver.

“Just stepping up and being accountable,” said Gibson. “Having the coaches trust me, doing my part. Like I said, knowing situations and being able to be counted on. I feel like that’s where it comes in at, and just make the play when it’s there.”

On the defensive side, first year on the team for cornerback William Jackson III, and already is loving the dominance he’s seeing from the defensive line.

“Its been great being able to play behind all of these guys,” said Jackson III. “All of them guys are first round talents, so they get after the quarterback. So, it’s making my job easier for a change.”

Still a concern for every team is COVID-19. As roster cuts are right around the corner, Rivera said after practice that he will not cut based on if you are vaccinated or not.

“That’s just the way it’s going to be,” said Rivera. “If you are vaccinated, great, and if you are not, you are following the protocols to the dot. The league came out with its penalties, we’re going to follow those to the tee. And as I said, that’s how it will be for us.”

The vaccination situation has been a hot topic throughout the NFL. Whether players decide to get the vaccine or not is there choice. However, fot the Washington Football Team, a handful of players were out of practice and placed on the Covid-19/Reserve list. Among those players were potential starters such as Matt Ioannidis, Daron Payne, and Curtis Samuel.

Washington’s first preseason game is on August 12.