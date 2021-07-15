Torri Huske’s club coach has high hopes for the young swimmer in her Olympic debut

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — In about a week, the Olympics will be set to kickoff in Tokyo. For one of our local athletes, she looks to make a bug splash in her Olympic debut.

Yorktown High School’s Torri Huske won the US Trials last month in the 100m Butterfly, and was tenths off of the world record. Many people in Huske’s corner believe she is ready to put on a show in Tokyo, especially her swim coaches.

“I know she’s going to race like crazy and she’s going to swim really fast,” said Torri’s club coach Evan Stiles. “I think she can [break the world record]. The question is, does she break the world record and someone beat her? She’s a racer and she’s a competitor and she’s just going to go, and we will see what happens after that.”