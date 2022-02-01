Tom Brady announces he is retiring after 22 seasons

FILE – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Feb. 1, 2004. Despite reports that he is retiring, Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn’t made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – After 22 seasons, Tom Brady announces his retirement from the game of football on his social media on Tuesday morning.

Highlighted with seven Super Bowls, and three MVP honors during his time in the NFL, Tom Brady will step away after a 2021 campaign where he threw 5,316 yards, and 43 touchdowns passes as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition—if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote on his social media post on Twitter, and Instagram. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady finishes his career with numerous NFL records, including completions (7,263), touchdowns (624), passing yards (84,520), and quarterback wins (243). In 2021, he set a league record with 485 completions in a single-season.

With his retirement this year, Tom Brady will be Hall of Fame eligible beginning in 2027.