“..To get on your field is gonna feel really nice.” Musselman Applemen finally play a home game

INWOOD, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Musselman Applemen will finally play their first home game this Friday night, when they suit up on Waldeck Field against the Hedgesville Eagles.

Musselman senior Blake Hartman says, “I feel like those games that we traveled to, its tested us. It made us ready for the playoffs if we have to go somewhere far, cause we’ve pretty much been everywhere to the state. Next week we’re supposed to go to wheeling park, so hopefully we can make it back there at the end of the year.”