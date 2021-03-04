“..To be back, it’s a blessing..” Oakdale Bears focused on making each game count in new spring season

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Oakdale Bears football team will return to the football field, for their official first game of the season, on the road on Friday March 15th.

“I mean it’s great.” said junior Chase Haught. “To be honest with you I didn’t know if we’d be back but to be back, it’s a blessing. We didn’t know if we’d be back at all, so I’ll take what I can get.”

The Bears will return 15 seniors this season, bringing a lot of depth from the upperclassmen into their squad this year. Head Coach Kurt Stein says, despite not having playoff implications; he expects his seniors, and the rest of his players to compete at the same level of Oakdale toughness that teams in the past have rested their hats on.

“Even though unlike a normal year, there’s a playoff or something like that sitting out there; it’s still you gotta be better than that one team on Friday night. And we’re still approaching it the exact same way.” said Head Coach Kurt Stein.

Speaking of approach; the approach for this season has been wildly inconsistent with a normal year of high school football. Obviously the biggest difference is football in March; and while Coach Stein says the weather isn’t much of a big deal, it’s the overall impact on the timeline that’s been harder to adjust to.

“I think the biggest difference was – when you play a Fall sport, especially football, with what goes into it; there’s a natural build up.” said Head Coach Kurt Stein, when asked what the biggest adjustment for preparing for a season like this has been like. “Starting really in January, things that you do, each and every month you build upon in that summer conditioning program, everything kind of accumulating into that first August practice. We didn’t have any of that, it was kind of like screech to a halt, and then 100 miles per hour on the first day. So trying to figure out how to make up those gaps, has been the biggest adjustment so far. But that’s us, and every school that is playing in the Spring.”

The Bears will play their first two games on the road, both at Linganore High in their first week, and at Urbana High for their second matchup; before returning home for the third game of their season.