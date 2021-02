IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Gov. Thomas Johnson High School girls basketball defeated Urbana on the road Saturday afternoon, 55-50.

Urbana led 17-10 after one quarter. Guard Cassidy Irish hit a deep three to end the first quarter. But TJ outscored the Hawks 45-33 through the first of the game to earn the victory.

The loss dropped Urbana to 1-2. Urbana will visit Tuscarora on Tuesday. TJ will visit Frederick on Tuesday.