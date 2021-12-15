Three-star tight end Jeremiah Franklin (Walkersville High School) signs with Boston College

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – With the start of the early signing period for college football prospects, Walkersville’s Jeremiah Franklin signed his national letter of intent with Boston College on Wednesday morning.

“Basically they sold me on, they were just going to take really good care of me.” said Franklin to WDVM, on his process that led to his commitment to Boston College. “Whatever future that I would have, and whatever I want it to be, they would help excel it, at their best, and their best is a lot better than a lot, and so it was really a no brainer that I would go up there.”

Franklin is only the second player in Walkersville football history to sign on with a Power 5 program, after excelling in his senior season. A three-year varsity starter, he accounted for 18 touchdowns in his senior year, 12 rushing touchdowns, four receiving touchdowns, one passing touchdown, and one touchdown on defense. He racked up nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards, and on defense he was credited with 84 tackles, one sack, eight tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

“I’m ready to get out there.” said Franklin, “I’ve already ran a couple routes with them, and I’ve caught a couple of balls with Phil [Jurkovec]. They’re such a home-y atmosphere.”