RICHMOND, Va (WDVM) — The Madison girl’s basketball team made it three in a row Friday afternoon, defeating Osbourn Park in the VHSL Class 6 State Championship 38-29.

“It’s the first time we got to play here,” said Grace Arnolie. “Playing in a college stadium with packed stands, it just makes the experience that much more whole.”

It was a defensive game from the start. The Warhawks led just 8-5 after one quarter, and extended their lead to seven at the half.

A surprise to everyone in the first half, as Grace and Alayna Arnolie were held to zero points. It was the surrounding cast that got the job done in the first two quarters. Senior center Mia Champman played a great game inside, finishing with 10 points, and junior Sarah Link came off the bench, contributing 8 points.

In the 3rd quarter, both Arnolie twins got on the board, with Grace scoring 8 of the team’s 14 points in the quarter. The Warhawks then were able to hold off a last quarter attack by the Yellowjackets to claim their third in a row.

“Being able to accomplish that, with all the people we love, it just makes it mean that much more,” said Alayna Arnolie.

Typically, it’s the Madison offense that grabs the attention of everyone in attendance, but this time, it was the defense that had a stellar performance, keeping Osbourn Park to under 30 points and 30-percent shooting.

“I just feel like both teams really concentrated on defense, and our girls stepped up,” said head coach Kirsten Stone. “They talked, they moved, they did everything they were told. So, I’m super proud of them.”

Extended Highlights from Madison’s 38-29 win over Osbourn Park in the VHSL Class 6 State Final