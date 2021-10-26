THREE PEAT: Madison field hockey wins double overtime thriller over South Lakes to claim third straight district title

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — It took nearly 90 minutes for a goal to be scored in Tuesday’s Concorde District final between South Lakes and Madison.

With under a few minutes left in the second overtime, Madison midfielder Tess Satterfield scored the game winner, giving the Warhawks their third straight district title.

“It feels great,” said Satterfield. “When I was a freshman, we haven’t won it in 15 years, and to win it three years in a row is just awesome.”

“The Concorde District is really competitive,” said Madison head coach Carrie Holman. “We play a lot of tough schools. This district makes you fight for it, so it’s a fun one to win.”

Both teams with a handful of opportunities to score in regulation and overtime, but neither team could get the ball past the goalie. South Lakes GK Amelie Beckett put on a show, making save after save, keeping the Seahawks in it until the end.

Both teams advance to the 6D Northern Regional tournament, and will be seen in action starting Wednesday in the region quarterfinals.