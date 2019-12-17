Breaking News
Thomas Lang named PSAC Offensive Player of the Week

LOCK HAVEN, PA

Linganore grad and Shepherd Men’s Basketball senior guard, Thomas Lang, was named the PSAC offensive player of the week on Monday.

Lang currently leads the Rams in scoring, assists and minutes.

He is averaging 22.4 points per game, but the honor comes after Lang scored a game high 35 points in Sunday’s contest against Wilson College.

Of his 35 points, 33 of them were scored from deep. Lang knocked down 11 triples which set a new Shepherd single-game record. He also added 6 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 assists to help the Rams win it 101-50 against Wilson.

