Urbana, Md. (WDVM) — The Thomas Johnson Patriots pick up a win in their first game of the season, over the Tuscarora Titans; winning it in overtime 14-13.

Jaden Pritchard capitalized in the final frame, as the Patriots make good on their two-point conversion to win this one in the end.

Tuscarora were the one’s who opened the score, as Andrew Cramer found Amonte Green for the first touchdown of the game.