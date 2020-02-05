Thomas Johnson takes it in overtime against Tuscarora

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter while hitting five 3-pointers in an incredible three-minute span, propelling the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

James added nine assists and seven rebounds, and he hit five of his six 3s in that decisive barrage. Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma had 18 points apiece as the Lakers beat San Antonio for the third time this season, sweeping the season series.