FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Thomas Johnson Patriots advance to the 3A West Region I finals, after beating the Frederick Cadets at home 16-2.

The Patriots burst out to an early 10-0 lead by the top of the 3rd inning; behind a dominant team performance.

They will host the Linganore Lancers on Friday, June 11th, at 4:30pm.