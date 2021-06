FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The #1 seeded Thomas Johnson Patriots advance to the 3A West Region I finals, after beating the Tuscarora Titans 5-1 at home.

Jacob Orr was the star of the show, kicking off the Patriots’ run with a lead-off homer, before adding another 3-run RBI triple with his second at-bat.

The Patriots will host the Linganore Lancers on Friday, at 4:30pm.