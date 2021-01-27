“This kind of gets their foot in the door;” Washington Football hires Jennifer King as assistant running backs coach

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Washington Football Team announced that they hired Jennifer King as their new assistant running backs coach.

King was a coaching intern for the team for the entire 2020-2021 season.

With this move, King becomes the first female African American assistant positions coach in NFL history, and only the second female assistant positions coach in the NFL behind Tampa Bay’s Lori Locust.

“I think with this move we’re going to see an even more competitive, more outgoing Jennifer King,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “I’m really excited about it. I think it’s a heck of an opportunity for her to show everybody what she’s capable of. When it’s all said and done, she’s done a great job for us.”

“I think it’s so important just to open up the entire pool of applicants when you have a position,” said King. “So far, historically in football, it’s only essentially 50 percent of the pool. No women are ever considered. I think for future female coaches coming up, this kind of gets their foot in the door.”