“..This is the dream I’ve wanted my entire life..” Aaron Wiggins discusses NBA Draft, Pre-Draft process, and more

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With less than five days left before the NBA Draft on Thursday, July 29; Aaron Wiggins completed his 17th workout of the Pre-Draft process.

Before the big day, WDVM Sports Director, Allif Karim, sat with Aaron, and spoke with him about a range of topics; related to the NBA Draft, his Pre-Draft process and more.

“I’m just really excited, feeling blessed to be in this opportunity.” said Aaron, when asked about his emotions leading up to the draft. “To be so close to the draft day, and all the work and energy that I’ve put into to prepare myself and be in this situation. You know I’m just really excited, and really grateful for everything that I have.”

Ranked as the 64th prospect, according to ESPN; the 6-foot-6 Wiggins was named All-Big Ten honorable mention last season after averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Terrapins.

In his last for the Terps, he exploded for a career-high 27 points against Alabama in the second round of the NCAA tournament. In that game, he hit 11 of 17 shots, including 5 of 8 from deep, and collected six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

“In terms of playing, and the experience that I got at the University of Maryland really prepared me.” said Aaron, “Just for the physicality, and the style of play, and kind of the speed of the game. I’m very grateful for all of my time spent at Maryland, and I’ve definitely been well prepared.”

Back in June, during the NBA G League Elite Camp; Aaron Wiggins averaged 13 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 59 percent shooting from the field, including 50 percent from 3-point range in just under 20 minutes in two scrimmage games.

Extremely impressive snatch-back and hesi from Aaron Wiggins and finishes it with the nice touch on the floater. pic.twitter.com/aJIFqVgO2X — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) June 21, 2021

Aaron’s agent, Mike Whitaker, confirmed he had 3 more workouts leading up to the July 7th deadline for withdrawing from the NBA Draft. Since he made his decision to stay in the draft, Wiggins has had 11 workouts; with a total of 18 workouts.

“I talked to some of the coaches at Maryland, I talked to my parents, and I talked to my agent.” said Aaron, when speaking on the moment he determined he wanted to stay in the draft process. “Just kind of the feel of going through the workouts, and the Combine, and just kind of really seeing where I stood, and how teams like me; I feel that is was best for me. My heart felt like it was time to take advantage of the opportunity in front of me, so without hesitation I just kind of went with it. And I knew that I wouldn’t regret my decision, because this is the dream I’ve wanted my entire life.”

Watch the full conversation with Aaron Wiggins below: