“This is all surreal to me;” Mark Andrews inks new 4yr/$56 million deal with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs with the ball during the first half of a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens and tight end, Mark Andrews, have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $56 million.

The deal was agreed to on Andrew’s 26th birthday no less – quite the birthday present.

“We are thrilled to announce a four-year contract extension with Mark Andrews on his birthday,” said General Manager Eric DeCosta. “Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long-term. He’s competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years. Congratulations to Mark and his family – and happy birthday.”

Those sentiments were shared by Andrews on Wednesday in his first media availability since the news of the contract extension was reported on Monday.

“This is all surreal to me to be able to play for the Baltimore Ravens,” said Andrews. “I can’t ask for anything more. This is a place that I’ve said that I want to make home, and it is my home, and so I want Baltimore to know that I’m going to give it my all. I’ve talked about the main goal and that’s to win a super bowl and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Andrews, 2019 Pro Bowler, will make $14 million a year with this new contract, making him the third highest paid tight end in the league, only behind San Francisco’s George Kittle ($15 million/year) and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce ($14.3 million/year).

“I never started football for the money; that’s not what it’s been about,” Andrews said. “I love the competition of this sport. I love everything about it. So, it’s more about just being able to get in here, play with the team and get better as a team, and that’s me being here.”

Last season Andrews made 58 receptions for 701 yards and seven receiving touchdowns, making him the first tight end in Ravens’ history to produce multiple seasons (2019-20) with at least 700 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Andrews said said the negotiation process with getting this deal done with Ravens was smooth and thanked everyone involved on Wednesday – happy that it got finalized before the start of the season.

“So, that was awesome,” he said. “I would’ve been fine either way. That was one of those things, I just wanted my agent and the front office to do all the stuff. They did a great job of kind of handling that and making sure that I was stress free.”

So what does one buy after a payday like that?

“I’ve been asked a couple times now,” said Andrews. “I want to invest and save – real estate and stuff like that. There’s nothing that I really want to buy, but I want to make my money grow.”

The Ravens upon up the 2021 season on the road against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Monday, September 13th.