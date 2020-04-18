This day in sports: Washington Senators win first game at the New Fenway ballpark in 1934

Stanley Harris (left), manager of the Boston Red Sox, and Joe Cronin, manager of the Washington Senators, pictured as they looked over the improvements at Fenway Park, Boston on, April 17, 1934, just before the first game of the season. The Senators won 6 to 5. (AP Photo)

This Day in Sports History: April 17, 1934

The New Fenway ballpark, or the Fenway we know today, officially opened on April 17, 1934.

The Red Sox hosted the Washington Senators that day, with the visitor winning the game 6-5 after 11 innings.

The original Fenway ballpark opened in 1912.

On May 8, 1926, a fire broke out that destroyed the bleachers along the left field foul line.

Instead of using the insurance money to rebuild, Red Sox President at the time, Bob Quinn, decided to use those funds to pay for team operating expenses.

In a nation crippled by the Great Depression, hope for a new ballpark was dismal, but in 1933, 30-year-old millionaire, Thomas Yawkey purchased the team and began renovations.

Then, in 1934, a second fire broke out, this one much worse than the previous. The fire burned for four hours, destroying most of the ballpark’s structure.

Yawkley rebuilt the ballpark and laid the groundwork for the structure baseball fans know today as The Green Monster.

Fenway Park is the oldest ballpark in America that is still being used today.

References: MLB.com, Boston.com, Baseball Almanac