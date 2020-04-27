This day in sports: The first modern Olympic Games began in London

Last American to win an Olympic games marathon title was Johnny Hayes who raced past the Italian runner Orando in the home stretch to finish first in the 1908 games in London, England. Hayes is seen in his hey day as a distance runner. (AP Photo)

This Day in Sports History: April 27, 1908

On April 27, the 1908 Summer Olympics began in London.

The games were originally supposed to be held in Rome after the Italian capital beat out London (England), Berlin (Germany), and Milan (Italy), but after Mount Vesuvius erupted in 1906, Italy had to reallocate the money to be used for the Olympics to rebuild the city of Naples.

London was asked by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to step in with only two years to prepare. The Olympic Stadium was completed in just 10 months.

The 1908 Summer Games were the first to be held in London and are often remembered for being the first of the modern era of the Olympic games. Before London, the Olympic games was not as famed of an event as it is today.

The London games saw over 2,000 athletes from 22 nations compete, which was three times the participation from the previous Summer games in 1904 held in St. Louis.

It was also the first time that medals were given out to all winners, where before, some winners just received diplomas. The 1908 games were also the first and only games in which Great Britain finished as the country with the highest medal count. Great Britain finished the games with 56 gold medals, and 146 total medals, a number that was three times the amount won by the second place country, the United States, which brings us to the controversy of the 1908 Summer Games.

Controversy between the United States and Great Britain began at the opening ceremony on July 13th. There are two stories about this. Some say that the American flag was excluded from those being flown at the stadium, and some say that it was flown at half staff, along with the Irish flag. Though it is said to have been an accident, the U.S. retaliated by not lowering the flag when the team walked past the Royal box, where King Edward VII, who performed the opening ceremony, was sitting.

The Americans and the Brits continued to clash during the games with the height of controversy coming during the final of the 400 meter race which included four runners, three of which were American – John C Carpenter, William C Robbins, and John P Taylor. The fourth runner was British, Wyndham Halswell, who lined up in the second spot.

According to History Talk, “Robbins appeared to cut across Halswell to join Carpenter on the inside. Halswell and Carpenter traded the lead back and forth into the long home straight of the horse-shoe shaped track; then Carpenter took a diagonal course to the finish line, preventing Halswell from overtaking him.”

The judges and timekeepers of the games, all provided by Great Britain, had ruled that Carpenter had fouled Haslwell, resulting in a disqualification for the American. The Americans protested the race but refused to race in the re-run.

This event, among other similar controversial happenings of the 1908 games, lead to the modern procedure of the IOC choosing judges from all competing countries and establishing a set of rules to be agreed upon by all before the games begin.

This summer Tokyo was to host the 2020 Summer Games, but due to the coronavirus, the games have been cancelled – the first time in the history of the games this has happened.

References: History Talk, History Today, BBC News