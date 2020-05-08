This day in sports: The Colorado Bullets, the first all-female pro baseball team, played their first game in 1994

Colorado Silver Bullets pitcher Lee Ann Ketcham opens for her team against the men’s Senior Baseball League Team in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., Sept. 3, 1994. The Silver Bullets, a professional women’s baseball team, lost their season closer 9-6. (AP Photo/Andrew Innerarity)

This Day in Sports History: May 8, 1994

On Mother’s Day, May 8, 1994, the Colorado Bullets played their first game to become the first all-female professional baseball team to be officially recognized by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues.

The team was formed by Club President Bob Hope who was previously a baseball executive for the Atlanta Braves. Hope had secured a sponsorship deal with Coors Brewing Company, with the team being named after their beer, Coors Light, popularly called ‘Silver Bullets.’

Tryouts were conducted across the country with approximately 1,300 of the country’s top athletes attending. Of those 1,300, only 55 were invited to Spring training at Tinker Field in Orlando, which was held from March 7-April 5th, and a team of 25 was fielded from those invited.

[ Colorado Silver Bullets: How It All Began ]

The Silver Bullets were managed by future MLB hall of famer, Phil Niekro, and played as an independent member of the AA Short Season Northern League. In their inaugural season, the Bullets played forty games, only winning six of them. Though their record improved over the next couple of years, they didn’t record a winning season until their fourth and final season in 1997 when the Bullets won their final game of the season to finish with a 23-22 record.

Though the team folded after the 1997 season after Coors pulled their funding, many of the players continued to be involved in the game, going on to become commentators and coaches.

[ SILVER BULLETS COME TO COOPERSTOWN ]

