This day in sports: Sunday baseball made legal in DC in 1918

This Day in Sports History: May 14, 1918

On May 14, 1918, Congress lifted a ban that made playing baseball on Sunday legal.

In the early 1900s, there were blue laws in place that criminalized engaging in leisure activities on Sunday. These blue laws, or Sunday closing laws as they were sometimes called, were founded on the Christian ideal that Sunday was a day of rest in accordance with the Bible, and many believed that baseball detracted from the sanctity of the day.

The Midwest saw the first legalized games in 1902 with Sunday baseball games played in Chicago, St. Louis, and Cincinnati, but it was years later before the East Coast adopted such practice.

In fact, in 1917, New York Mets manager, John McGraw and Cincinnati Reds manager, Christy Mathewson were both arrested for playing a game on Sunday at the Polo Grounds in New York City. Never mind that the game was moved to up to accommodate 2,100 soldiers who were to deploy the next day to fight in World War I, and never mind that 34,000 people attended the game that was used to raise money for the troops. It didn’t matter because the law was the law – or at least it was in New York for the next two years until the Sunday baseball ban was lifted in 1919.

D.C., Cleveland, and Detroit all changed their laws in 1918 but it took until the early 1930s for Sunday baseball to be legal in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.