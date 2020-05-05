This day in sports: Secretariat runs fastest Kentucky Derby in 1973

This is a fish-eye lens view of Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, thundering past the packed clubhouse at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky, to win the 1973 Kentucky Derby May 5, 1973. (AP Photo)

This Day in Sports History: May 5, 1973

On May 5, 1973, Secretariat and jockey Ronald “Ronnie” Turcotte ran the fastest Kentucky Derby with a time of 1:59​2⁄ 5 – a record that still stands today.

It was the first time that a horse had broken the two minute mark in the 98 years of the running at Churchill Downs.

The chestnut colt, who entered the race as the shared 3-2 favorite, grew faster with each quarter mile, running times of :25​1⁄ 5 , :24, :23​4⁄ 5 , :23​2⁄ 5 , and :23.

Jockey Ron Turcotte rides Secretariat during the 99th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. on May 5, 1973. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

The race attracted the largest crowd in North American Racing history at the time with 134,476 in attendance. This race in particular drew the interest of the public in large part due to the syndication deal brokered by Secretariat’s owner Penny Chenery Tweedy, that, at the time, was worth $6.08 million, another record for the times. Tweedy coordinated the selling of 32 shares of her horse worth $190,000 each in an attempt keep her family farm afloat after the passing of her father, Christopher Chenery. It was a marvelous feat to broker such a deal considering the big red horse’s resume.

Secretariat had an exceptional two-year-old season, but hadn’t run in any prominent races such as the Derby until the next year [1973], and with that kind of money on the table, the stakes were high for the horse to perform.

In his final race leading up to the Derby, Secretariat astonished with a third place finish at the Wood Memorial Stakes . This drew some concern and was reflecting in the betting. Angle Light moved up to share the the favorite with Secretariat, and Sham was right behind at 5-2.

Secretariat and jockey Ron Turcotte pose in the winner’s circle after winning the 1973 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on May 5, 1973. Secretariat won the 99th Run for the Roses in a record 1:59 2/5, becoming the first horse to complete the 1 1/4-mile course for the Kentucky Derby in less than two minutes. Holding on at left is groom Ed Sweet. (AP Photo)

Shecky Greene was the horse that took the first lead and lead for the majority of the race. Secretariat started in last, slowly making his way to the front. Sham had been on the heels of the front of the field and gained the lead over Shecky Greene at the start of the homestretch. Secretariat passed the field on the outside and overtook Sham for the lead in the final furlong and to win the race 2 1⁄ 2 ahead of Sham.

Secretariat’s winning time of 1:​59 2⁄ 5 (1:59:40), and final quarter mile time of 23 seconds were both Kentucky Derby records. The previous winning time was 2:00 set my Northern Dancer in 1964. Sham finished with a time of 1:​59 4.5⁄ 5 (1:59:90) which also broke the previous record.

Only one other horse has run the Derby in under two minutes and that was Monarchos in 2001 who won with a time of 1:59:97.

FILE – This June 9, 1973 file photo shows Penny Chenery, owner of Secretariat, reacting after her horse won the Belmont Stakes, and the Triple Crown, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome is at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., preparing for the final leg of the Triple Crown. (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal, File)

Secretariat went on to win the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes to win the Triple Crown, and was named the 1973 American Horse of the Year.

The following year, in 1974 he was nominated to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.