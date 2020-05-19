This day in sports: NFL adopts an annual college draft to begin in 1936

Bert Bell, right, President of the Philadelphia Eagles pro football club, presents Davey O’Brien, Texas Christian’s All-American back, with the Maxwell Trophy as the Outstanding Colleger Player of 1938 at Philadelphia, Pa., Jan. 10, 1939. (AP Photo)

This Day in Sports History: May 19, 1935

On May 19, 1935, the National Football League (NFL) adopted Bert Bell’s proposal to implement an annual draft of college players beginning with the 1936 season.

Bell, who later became the NFL Commissioner in 1946, was the primary owner of the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that struggled to compete in the league in its first two seasons. With little success, the team struggled to make money through ticket sales and it was hard to sign top college talent.

Bell’s draft proposal was to bring stability to the league by having teams select talent in inverse order of finish, giving an advantage to the weaker teams who normally would not being able to sign top talent.

The first draft was held on February 8th, 1936 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles selected Jay Berwanger out of the University of Chicago at the first ever draft pick.