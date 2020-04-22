This day in sports: New Jersey Devil Patrick Sundstrom sets NHL record of most points in a playoff game in 1988

Washington Capitals goalie Pete Peeters lies on the ice after being struck on the face mask by a New Jersey Devils’ shot during second period Patrick Division final action at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, April 24, 1988. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

This Day in Sports History: April 22, 1988

On April 22, 1988, New Jersey Devils forward, Patrick Sundstrom, set a National Hockey League record of scoring 8 points in a single playoff game.

Sundstrom scored 3 goals and had 5 assists to help the Devils defeat the Washington Capitals 10-4 in Game 3 of the Patrick Division Finals.

The previous record was 7 points, set by “the great one,” Wayne Gretzky, on three occasions while with the Edmonton Oilers.

Sundstrom’s record was tied the following year by Mario Lemieux who recorded 8 points by scoring 5 goals and 3 assists for Pittsburgh in a Division Finals Game 5 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

