This day in sports: New Jersey Devil Patrick Sundstrom sets NHL record of most points in a playoff game in 1988

This Day in Sports History: April 22, 1988
On April 22, 1988, New Jersey Devils forward, Patrick Sundstrom, set a National Hockey League record of scoring 8 points in a single playoff game.
Sundstrom scored 3 goals and had 5 assists to help the Devils defeat the Washington Capitals 10-4 in Game 3 of the Patrick Division Finals.
The previous record was 7 points, set by “the great one,” Wayne Gretzky, on three occasions while with the Edmonton Oilers.
Sundstrom’s record was tied the following year by Mario Lemieux who recorded 8 points by scoring 5 goals and 3 assists for Pittsburgh in a Division Finals Game 5 against the Philadelphia Flyers.
