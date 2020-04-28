This day in sports: Muhammad Ali refuses Army induction in 1967

FILE – In this April 28, 1967 file photo, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali is escorted from the Armed Forces Examining and Entrance Station in Houston by Lt. Col. J. Edwin McKee, commandant of the station, after Ali refused Army induction. Ali says he was a conscientious objector who would not serve in the Army of a country that treated members of his race as second-class citizens. (AP Photo)

This Day in Sports History: April 28, 1967

On April 28, 1967, Muhammad Ali refused to be inducted into the United States Army, resulting in the boxer being stripped of his heavyweight title.

The boxing champion originally did not qualify for the Unites States Armed Forces due to his poor writing and spelling skills, but as the Vietnam War escalated, the standards lowered, which reclassified Ali to now be eligible for the draft.

Ali, a Muslim, refused to fight in the war for religious reasons famously stating, “I ain’t got no quarrel with those Vietcong.”

April 28 was his scheduled induction and Ali refused to heed his call on four accounts, even after he was warned by an officer that he would be committing a felony if he did not come forth. As a result of his failed compliance he was stripped of his boxing title and banned from the sport for three years.

Two months later, on June 20, 1967, he was convicted of draft evasion and was sentenced to five years in prison, and a $10,000 fine. His was later appealed.

Ali returned to the ring on October 26, 1970 in Atlanta where he knocked out Jerry Quarry in the third round.

Muhammad Ali died on June 3, 2016 with a record of 56-5.

References: HISTORY, New York Times, Lodi News Sentinel