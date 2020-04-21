This day in sports: International League Orioles play first game at Memorial stadium in 1950

This was the scene at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium during the fifth inning of July 8, 1958 All Star game. Paid attendance at the classic was announced as 48,829. (AP Photo)

This Day in Sports History: April 20, 1950

On April 20, 1950 the International League Orioles played their first game at Memorial Stadium.

The stadium was a rebuild of Municipal Stadium that was originally built in 1922 as a football stadium, but became the home of the Orioles after their park (Orioles Park) had burned down.

The Orioles were very popular at the time and drew crowds that rivaled major league teams.

In 1944, Baltimore Mayor Theodore R. McKeldin put forth plans to renovate the ballpark, and in 1947 voters approved a $2.5 million budget for the project.

The rebuild, now known as Memorial Stadium to honor those who had died in World Wars I & II, had a 31,000 seating capacity. Later, more seating was added by the construction of an upper deck that allowed the park to host 47,000 people, which the city was hoping would help bring a major league team back to Baltimore.

The International League Orioles played at Memorial Stadium until Baltimore got their wish and the St. Louis Browns moved to the city to become the Baltimore Orioles of Major League Baseball.

The O’s called Memorial Stadium home through the 1991 season before moving to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Memorial Stadium was also home to the Baltimore Colts the AAFC (1947-1950), of the NFL (1953-1983), the Baltimore Stallions of the CFL (1994-95), the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL (1996-97), the Baltimore Rays of the NASL (1967-68), and the Baltimore Comets of the NASL (1974-75).

References: ballparksofbaseball.com; ballparks.com