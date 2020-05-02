This day in sports: Eddie Arcaro, Citation win 74th Kentucky Derby in 1948

Citation (1) crosses the finish line three and one half lengths ahead of his stablemate, Coal Town (1A) to win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Ky., on May 1, 1948. Trailing another three lengths is My Request (5). (AP Photo)

This Day in Sports History: May 1, 1948

On May 1, 1948 Eddie Arcaro won the 74th Kentucky Derby aboard Citation to become the first 4-time Derby winning jockey.

Arcaro and his thoroughbred counterpart would go on to win the Triple Crown that year, the second time the jockey accomplished the coveted feat. His first Triple Crown victory came seven years prior on the back of Whirlaway, and to this day, he is the only jockey two have achieved the Triple Crown twice around.

[RELATED: Eddie Arcaro: ‘The Master’]

When American Pharaoh won the Triple Crown in 2015, it had been 37 years the crown was accomplished since Affirmed won it in 1978. Then Justify nad Mike Smith came along three years later and won it 2018.

The COVID-19 coronavirus, like all other sporting events, has set back this year’s quest for the crown. The Kentucky Derby, which typically runs the first Saturday in May, has been postponed to September 5th. The Preakness and the Belmont Stakes have yet to release a rescheduled date, but if the last two legs of the crown were to characteristically follow, the Preakness would run on September 19 with the Belmont on October 10.

In place of the originally scheduled race, NBC will be running an animated race between all 13 Triple Crown winners.

LATEST NEWS