This day in sports: Denver Nuggets become NBA’s 1st #8 seed to beat a #1 seed (Seattle)

A stunned Denver Nuggets’ Dikembe Mutombo leaves the floor Saturday, May 7, 1994, in Seattle after the Nuggets upset the Seattle SuperSonics 98-94 to take the best-of five series 3-2. (AP Photo/Gary Stewart)

This Day in Sports History: May 7, 1994

On May 7, 1994, the Denver Nuggets became the NBA’s first #8 seed team to beat a #1 seed team by taking down the Seattle SuperSonics in the first round of the playoffs.

Led by Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp, the Sonics finished the regular season with a league best 63-19 record and entered into a promising post season, the first without Michael Jordan since he announced his retirement to go play baseball.

Denver however, barely broke .500 that season and found themselves in an early 2-0 game deficit in a first round five game series. Denver, with future hall of famer, Dikembe Mutombo, at Center, would recover taking the final three games to take down the SuperSonics to advance to the Western Conference Semifinal where they would eventually lose to the Utah Jazz 4-3 in a best of seven series.

A dejected Gary Payton, center, of the Seattle SuperSonics sits on the bench during the final moments of a playoff game against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, May 7, 1994, Seattle, Wash. Denver upset Seattle 98-94 to take the best-of-five series 3-2. The player on the right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Gary Stewart)

Since Denver in ’94, there have been only four other #8 seeds to take down a #1.

The New York Knicks upset the Miami Heat in 1999 and would make it all the way to the NBA Finals where they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in five games. In 2007, the Golden State Warriors made the playoffs for the first time in 13 years and beat the Dallas Mavericks 4-2 in the series. Four years later, in 2011, the Spurs would be upset again, this time by the Memphis Grizzlies. And finally, the next season saw another upset when the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Chicago Bulls in 6. None of the last three teams to pull off such upset made it past the second round of the playoffs.

