This day in sports: Baltimore Orioles play in an empty Camden Yards; Gary Thorne reflects on the 2015 game

This Day in Sports History: April 29, 2015

On April 29, 2015, the Baltimore Orioles played the Chicago White Sox in a crowd-less Camden Yards due to the Baltimore riots that followed the death of Freddie Gray.

It was the first time that a major league game was played in front of empty stands. Only members of the media, scouts and game staff were allowed inside the ballpark.

Legendary Orioles broadcaster, Gary Thorne had the call that day in what is now a game that could reflect what baseball could like this season. In a Zoom call on Wednesday, Thorne chatted with WDVM Sports reporter, Grace Grill, about what he remembers from that day, and his thoughts on the current state of major league baseball.