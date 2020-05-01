This day in sports: 1st American Professional Football Association Championship awarded in 1921

This Day in Sports History: April 30, 1921

On April 30, 1921, the Akron Pros were awarded the inaugural American Professional Football Association (APFA) championship.

The APFA, which was recognized as the National Football League the following year, was presided over by Jim Thorpe, who was also a star player in the league.

Back then, there was no playoff system in place, so it was understood that the team with the best overall record at the end of the season would be recognized as the league champion.

The Akron Pros went undefeated in 1920 going 8-0-3, which by understanding, would earn them the championship. The problem was that teams were allowed to schedule out-of-league games making for unbalanced schedules and other teams that had just one loss argued that they deserved the championship because they tied Akron in head-to-head meetings.

A special meeting was held on April 30, 1921 to resolve the issue and it was determined that the Pros were the official champions.

References: Profootballhof.com, waitingfornextyear.com