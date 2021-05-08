Third time’s the charm, as Maryland beat Johns Hopkins 12-10 to lock up the Big Ten Title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WDVM) – With less than six minutes left in the final period, Jared Bernhardt would take the ball down the left side, and find a lateral pass to Kyle Long near the eight meter line. Long would draw attention from the defense, pull out a hesitation move, and barrel to the right side before ripping one past the goalies head; celebrating to the cheers of nearly 100 Maryland Terrapin fans, as the Terps would take a 10-9 lead from that point in the game.

The Maryland Terrapins would go on to win the game against Johns Hopkins, beating the Blue Jays 12-10; to lock up the Big Ten Men’s Lacrosse Title.

At one point in the game, the Terrapins were down by a three goal margin, trailing the Blue Jays 9-6. A part of their struggles early in the game were due to the eight turnovers Maryland committed in the first half. Coincidentally, part of Maryland’s comeback victory falls on the 10 turnovers the Blue Jays committed in the 3rd period alone.

Daniel Maltz lead the Terps in goals scored, with 3 goals. Jared Bernhardt, Logan Wisnauskas, and Anthony DeMaio trail behind with 2 goals each.

This story will be updated.