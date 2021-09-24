“They’re probably the most talented team we’ve seen so far.” Linganore anticipate a tough battle at home against Oakdale

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – This Friday, the Linganore Lancers will try to keep up with their perfect 3-0 record, when they host the Oakdale Bears.

Coming off a strong win on the road to Walkersville, the Lancers are looking to take full advantage of their home field advantage.

“This has always been a big game, I’ve known these kids on Oakdale all my life. It’s always good to beat them, on our home field as well.”

“I think the environment really does boost our team. We really get excited off that, and it really builds us a lot of confidence before the game. And when we play with confidence, we play great.”

Defensively, the Lancers have only given up 19 points this entire season, but will have their hands full against an Oakdale team that just beat Frederick County powerhouses, the Middletown Knights, 34-12 in their last outting.

“They’re probably the most talented team we’ve seen so far.” said Head Coach Rick Conner, “They’ve got a lot of guys that make plays, especially on offense. Like the quarterback, they protect him well. They run the ball, they’ve got great team speed, they’ve got a heck of a kicker – I mean they really don’t have any weakness.”