“..They’re going to score..” Maryland basketball host #5 Iowa Hawkeyes

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland basketball face their toughest test in the Big Ten yet, as they host #5 ranked Iowa, on Thursday.

This Iowa team, is led by Washington D.C. native, Luka Garza, a strong favorite for National Player of the Year; according to ESPN. Maryland are coming off their second loss in a row in the Big Ten, putting their record at 6-5.

“Everybody is gonna have these opinions on our bigs and us,” said Donta Scott during media availability on Wednesday, “And as long as we stay together as a family and know what we got to do, it’s just us.”

It’s not just Luka Garza that the Terps have to worry about this game. Luka, who is averaging 27.5 points per game, shooting over 68 percent on field goal attempts, and over 48 percent on three point attempts; isn’t the only scoring threat Maryland has to prepare for.

Joe Weiskamp, a junior wing for the team, is averaging 14.6 points per game, and averaging more than 6 rebounds as well. Jordan Bohannon is a redshirt senior guard for the team, who is also the program’s record holder for career three pointers made.

“Tough to guard, no doubt about it. And – I thought we got a lot better defensively between Michigan and Indiana, we’re gonna have to be at the top of our game defensively tomorrow (Thursday).” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, “They’re going to score, they’re a terrific team. It’s going to be whether or not we’re going to hang around and make it a game late – which is what we’ve been doing.”