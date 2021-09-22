“They got really good skill people”: Jack Del Rio, Chase Young speak about preparing for Bills offense

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team will have their hands full this Sunday, as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

One thing Washington will need in this game is their defense to step it up big time. Buffalo had one of the most efficient offenses last year, and are fresh off a 35 point performance against the Miami Dolphins.

The defense is what has been making headlines for Washington, but they haven’t had a break out performance yet this season. The team hopes to show up this Sunday and slow down the Bills high-powered offense.

“They got really good skill people,” said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. “So, we feel like it’s a really good group that we are going against and we are going to need to play well.”

“They got Stefon [Diggs] outside,” said defensive end Chase Young. “One of the best, if not the best receiver in the league. Our job is Josh Allen. We got to take care of him and the DBs got to take care of Stefon. If there is any two keys that we got to key on, then it’s Stefon and the quarterback.”