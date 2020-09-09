“They are the standard now”: Washington prepares for the Philadelphia Eagles

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — On Sunday, the Washington Football Team is set to kick off their 2020 season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Ron Rivera knows that to get good in this league, you need to beat the good teams.

“They are the standard now,” said Rivera. “They have won the division last year, been to the playoffs three of the last four years. So the thing we have to do is understand that this is the measuring stick. If you want to win the division you got to beat teams like this.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter