“They are the standard now”: Washington prepares for the Philadelphia Eagles

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — On Sunday, the Washington Football Team is set to kick off their 2020 season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Ron Rivera knows that to get good in this league, you need to beat the good teams.

“They are the standard now,” said Rivera. “They have won the division last year, been to the playoffs three of the last four years. So the thing we have to do is understand that this is the measuring stick. If you want to win the division you got to beat teams like this.”