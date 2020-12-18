“They are one of the elite offenses in the NFL”: Del Rio expecting a tough matchup for his defense vs. Seattle

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team will have their hands full yet again this Sunday as they take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The team is riding a four-game winning streak, and in those games, the defense has really stepped up big.

However, this week, Seattle brings in one of the top offenses in the league, not to mention a top tier QB in Russell Wilson and a deadly wide receiver duo in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Washington Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio knows exactly what Seattle brings to the table.

“They are one of the elite offenses with one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL,” said Del Rio. “It’s a big challenge for us. This is a good football team coming in and we are gearing up for a big battle.”

Washington currently leads the NFC East with a record of 6-7. They control their own destiny as they have a one game lead on the New York Giants.