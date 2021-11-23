“They are five to six weeks better, and hope we are.” Linganore excited for matchup against Frederick

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – Coming off a strong 50-6 win over City College, the Linganore Lancers will prepare for a rematch against the No. 5 Frederick Cadets, in the 3A State semifinal.

Linganore built their success last week, off the momentum created by their defense, specifically Joshua Sachar coming away with three interceptions against City College, and hope to carry that forward in their game against Frederick.

“We’ve been trying to focus on their speed a lot, and get around whatever we can, with their speed.” said senior Scott Willett, “We’re just trying to get into the same things we were doing against them the first time, and just tidy up things we could have been doing better in the first game.”

In their last meeting on October 15, 2021, the Lancers held Frederick to 14 points, winning that game 28-14. Frederick has played, and won against two top-ranked teams, in Damascus, and Franklin, to get to this point in their season; creating an extra challenge for the Lancers to slow their momentum.

“Can’t come out with a slow start, cause they came off a big win.” said senior Andrew Young. “They’re confident, excited, ready to go, so we just gotta come out there, ready to go, and play.”

This is Frederick’s best finish in a season so far, since 1985, which was the last time they made it to the state semifinals. For the Lancers to have success, they’ll need to rely on the boost from their home crowd, as well as show improvement from the last time they played against each other.

“Their line of scrimmage play is really on another level.” said Head Coach Rick Conner, “They’re doing a great job there. They’ve always had guys that can run the ball and catch the ball. They’re just – they are five-six weeks better, and hope we are.”