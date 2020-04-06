“There’s no playbook for it” Shepherd Football’s Ernie McCook talks impact of coronavirus

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherd Football was only a couple of practices into their spring season when all athletic operations ceased and students were sent home to finish their semester online.

“There’s no playbook for it,” says McCook.

Right now the coaching staff’s sole focus is helping players navigate this new normal and making sure they finish out the semester strong academically.

In a Zoom interview, McCook sat down and discussed the challenges the coronavirus has presented and how his football program is navigating through them.