The Washington Football Team will keep fans from the stands this season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team will not allow fans at NFL games at FedExField during the 2020 season.

The organization says the decision is based on COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and the current status of the pandemic. If the course of the pandemic improves during the season, the organization says this current policy could change.

The team’s health and safety plan was created in close coordination with the Maryland State Health Department and The Prince George’s County Health Department.

“We are fortunate to host the best fans in the NFL year after year, but the well-being of those supporters, along with that of our players, coaches and each and every member of our gameday staff is simply too important, and the current knowledge of COVID-19 too unpredictable, to welcome our fan base to FedExField to start the season.” Dan Synder, Owner, the Washington Football Team

The franchise says it has reached out to season ticket holders. The Washington Football Team has not said if refunds will be offered. People who bought single-game tickets can also find more information here.

“We were the first team in the league to recall our scouts and other personnel from the field back in mid-March and have been monitoring this evolving situation ever since. This decision was not an easy one, but after several discussions with federal, state and local officials – along with input from some of the nation’s foremost medical experts, based right here in the nation’s capital – we are confident that it is the right one,” added Snyder.

The franchise says it is trying to figure out how to make its fans’ presence felt in “new and innovative” ways for the 2020 season. Fans will be welcomed through the gates when the team deems it is safe to do so.

The Washington Football Team is scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13 for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.