The Washington Football Team welcomes fans back into FedExField

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team announced on Thursday that they will be welcoming fans back into FedExField for the 2021 season at full capacity.

“As we have always said, the safety of our fans, employees, coaching staff, and players is our top
priority. We take our responsibility to create a safe return for fans very seriously, and we do so with
the confidence and collaboration of our state and local public health authorities with whom we stay in constant contact to assure proper protocols are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said
Washington Football Team President Jason Wright.

“Following the 2020 season, our organization was praised for its infection control approaches, and we now endeavor to build on this track record by providing a safe and fun 2021 gameday experience for our fans, the best in all of football,” Wright continued.

For more information on the latest FedExField safety protocols, click here.

