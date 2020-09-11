“..The tough games are the ones that get you better.” Musselman football prepare for Week 2 against Martinsburg

INWOOD, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Musselman Applemen come off a 49-6 win in their first week of the regular season, this time preparing for reigning state champs, the Martinsburg Bulldogs.

“You know how you get that feeling in your gut, its like excitement? Like good excitement? Yeah it was fun just to get hit somebody else and get all that excitement out.”, says senior quarterback Caleb Hardy, who found himself in the score sheet for the Applemen’s first game.

Head Coach Brian Thomas says, “Coach sherman is going to do a good job, their kids do a good job. So you know you don’t feel pressure, if anything it excites you more, the tough games are the ones that get you better.”

The Martinsburg Bulldogs enter this game without any playing experience in the 2020 season so far, but hoping to hold onto their 56 game win streak.

“The competitor in me thinks that hey you’re going to win every single game. I don’t think you feel the pressure at the same time you have to expect to win. If you don’t expect to win from the get go then you don’t give yourself a chance from the opening kickoff.”, says Head Coach Brian Thomas.