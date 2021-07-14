“The sky is the limit with that young man”: Madison baseball head coach gives his thoughts on former player James Triantos

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — On Monday, Madison High School’s James Triantos was drafted 56th overall by the Chicago Cubs in the MLB Draft.

It was a special day not just for the Warhawk graduate, but for the town of Vienna. James helped bring a baseball state title back to Madison for the first time since 2015, and he did so with statistically one of the best seasons in Virginia state history.

For James, it’s off to Chicago, where he will forgo going to UNC and begin his professional career. His high school coach, Mark “Pudge” Gjormand, had nothing but good things to say about his former player.

“What I know about James is he was taken on production,” said Gjormand. “He still has good projectability. But the difference was, I was looking at the numbers, and from a production standpoint, and spending as much time as I have in the past year with him, he’s going to be awesome. The sky is the limit with that young man.”

When his name was called on day two of the MLB Draft, he was announced as a third baseman. However, James’ main position in high school was shortstop. But, to Coach Pudge, he thinks James can play any infield position.

“I can see James moving over to third base or I can even see him play second base. The bat is his number one tool, he’s very good defensively. He’s a baseball player. I know he can pitch, I know he can play infield, I know he can hit. I’m pretty sure he can play anywhere on the baseball field and do it well.”