“The season is upon us.” Spring sports bring a sense of excitement for Maryland Terrapins

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – This weekend, Maryland’s men’s lacrosse team will suit up for their first game of the season, officially marking the start of the Spring season in College Park.

“I know that experience that these guys have really just learned.” said women’s lacrosse coach Cathy Reese, “What they’ve gone through the last two years – ideal no, but has it made them stronger, yes. It just kind of shows you how resilient and tough these guys are.”

Cathy Reese, and her team will open up their season their season on February 12th, on the road as they play Saint Joseph. Her squad brings a mix of experience, and depth, led by captains Grace Griffin, and Tori Barretta, and bolstered by the nation’s second ranked freshman class, according to Inside Lacrosse.

“We have more depth.” said Reese, “We were really young in the past year or two, and now having gained another year of experience, have that under our belt. We have some people that stayed for a fifth year, we have a handful of transfers that came in, we’re in a really good place.”

For the men’s lacrosse team, they will build off a historic season during their 2021 campaign, where they broke program records for most points in a season (411), goals in a season (255), and assists in a season (156).

“You can sense it, with the team. The season is upon us. There is defintiely a little push of energy right now, you can sense that game day is here.” said head coach John Tillman.

Tillman’s team will face High Point this Saturday, a team they last played in their season opener for the 2020 season, beating them 23-12. Success for the Terps can be measured in different ways statistically, but for Tillman; he’s focused on building the foundation for a team that is mixed with talent, and experience.

“Developing our chemistry right now; we have some guys in new roles. We’re asking different things from different players.” said Tillman, “So, trying to get those guys comfortable in their new roles, but also everybody being able to play off each other.”

“I think having everybody elevate, would be huge for us.”

The men’s lacrosse team open up their season at College Park on Saturday, at noon, against High Point.